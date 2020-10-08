Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

