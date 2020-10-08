ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,210 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 2.9% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 37.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 327,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

