Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 27.88 and a quick ratio of 27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.51. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

