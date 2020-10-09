$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NXGN opened at $13.40 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

