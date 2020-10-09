$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.69. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

