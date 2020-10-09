107 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $273.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $273.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $51,771.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $3,225,111. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

