$11.85 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to report sales of $11.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.65 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,393.00. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.