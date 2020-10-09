1,191 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $261.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

