1,322 Shares in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SINA by 83.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,722,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 782,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SINA by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SINA by 14.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 67,608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SINA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SINA by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -137.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

