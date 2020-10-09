1,642 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AXA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $141.36 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $400.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

