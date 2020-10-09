2,218 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,717 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $115.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

