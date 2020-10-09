254 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.85 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

