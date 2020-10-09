322 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after buying an additional 105,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,685,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,110,000 after buying an additional 55,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.67.

CHTR opened at $629.08 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $640.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,023 shares of company stock valued at $61,648,153 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

