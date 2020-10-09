3,268 Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BCS downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MBT opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.37%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

