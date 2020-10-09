37,335 Shares in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $7,941,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Avantor by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,876,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,711,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,422,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Avantor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.