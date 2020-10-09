3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 3D Systems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,492 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

