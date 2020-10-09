435 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

