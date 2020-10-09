4,769 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 71.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,156,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY opened at $46.06 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

