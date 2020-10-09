634 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,460,000 after buying an additional 1,275,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

