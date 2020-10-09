648 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $5,068,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,290 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,647 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $355.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.45. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

