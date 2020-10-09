898 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $299.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

