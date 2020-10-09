ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCZY. Zacks Investment Research cut ABCAM PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt cut ABCAM PLC/ADR to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCZY opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.29.

ABCAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

