Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 181,402 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

