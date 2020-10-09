ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACCYY. cut shares of ACCOR S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. ACCOR S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

ACCOR S A/S Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

