ADAMANT Messenger Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,672.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $680,947.63 and approximately $5,672.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,320,475 coins and its circulating supply is 85,178,464 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

