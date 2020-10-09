Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director David E. Goel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $103,766.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,796.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,622,659 shares of company stock valued at $108,301,115. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.