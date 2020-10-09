ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $163.69 on Thursday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.61, a P/E/G ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

