adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €259.82 ($305.67).

FRA ADS opened at €277.30 ($326.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €238.06. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

