adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €310.00 ($364.71) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €256.88 ($302.21).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €277.30 ($326.24) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €269.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €238.06.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

