Aegis Initiates Coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.61.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

