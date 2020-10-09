AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) versus Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Critical Contrast

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AeroCentury and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08% Air Lease 28.67% 10.67% 2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AeroCentury and Air Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Lease 0 0 4 0 3.00

Air Lease has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Air Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Lease is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Volatility & Risk

AeroCentury has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroCentury and Air Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.12 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Air Lease $2.02 billion 1.73 $587.12 million $5.09 6.04

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of AeroCentury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Air Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Air Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Lease beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned a fleet of 275 aircraft, including 207 narrowbody jet aircraft and 68 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

