AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in AFLAC by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AFLAC by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after buying an additional 1,091,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.