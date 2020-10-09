AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Prudential (OTCMKTS:PUK) Critical Survey

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Prudential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Prudential N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prudential pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AIA Group and Prudential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential 0 3 5 0 2.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Prudential shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and Prudential’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.66 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Prudential $93.74 billion 0.42 $783.00 million $3.51 8.58

AIA Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prudential.

Summary

Prudential beats AIA Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers retirement and asset management solutions; insurance against risks of illness, death, or critical life events; and investment funds. It serves young and middle-aged people or people in the retirement phase of life. Prudential plc provides its products and services through a network of independent agents, banks, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, and wirehouses. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

