Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.73.

AIMT stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). Equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 466,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 183,405 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.