Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.76.

ALXN stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

