All Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $4.63 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $143,501.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.45 or 0.04873906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032025 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

