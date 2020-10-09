Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

