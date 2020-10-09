Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,664.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,696.62.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,485.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,010.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,534.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,419.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

