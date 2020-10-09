Alphacat (ACAT) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $755,215.53 and approximately $107,306.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00257183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01521914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00157123 BTC.

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

