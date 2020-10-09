Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) versus Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Critical Survey

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.00%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Alphatec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 534.64 -$7.63 million N/A N/A Alphatec $113.43 million 5.34 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -8.64

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -622.53% -175.73% Alphatec -56.16% -178.49% -39.71%

Summary

Alphatec beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, develops and sells biological based tissue solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat chronic venous insufficiency; the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries; and the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a porcine based heart valve designed to function like a native heart valve used for pediatric heart valve recipients. It also provides research, development, and contract manufacturing services. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

