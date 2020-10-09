Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

ALTG opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 95.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 270,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

