Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ASPS opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 69.27% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The business had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million. Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 117,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $1,040,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

