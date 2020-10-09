Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 754.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

MO stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

