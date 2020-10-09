Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Altus Midstream stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

