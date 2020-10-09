Amarin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 36,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 20,110 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 531,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amarin by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 393,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.