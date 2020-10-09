Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 5th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Amazon.com by 134.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,190.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,744.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.