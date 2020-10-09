American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. BofA Securities upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 92.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 342,821 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

