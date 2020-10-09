American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

NYSE AMT opened at $243.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

