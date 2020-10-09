Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Increased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

