AMLT (AMLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $661.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $661.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One AMLT token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AMLT Profile

AMLT’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,536,851 tokens. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Token Trading

AMLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

